CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that a team of five financial advisors from Genesis Financial Partners joined LPL Financial’s registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms and aligned with JFC Advisor Network, an LPL affiliated firm. The team reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and joins from Cambridge Associates.



“We are a high touch firm that lives the LPL mission of helping advisors so they can best serve their clients,” said JFC Advisor Network’s head of Business Development and Recruiting, Tom Cook, CFS®, CFP®. “We walked hand-in-hand with the Genesis Financial Partners team throughout the transition, and continue to offer ongoing operational support and transparent economics.”

JFC Advisor Network President, Jack Connealy, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® founded the firm 30 years ago in Lincoln, Nebraska and joined LPL in 2020. Since then, the firm has grown exponentially, adding several administrative and support staff to better serve its growing client base.

“We welcome the team from Genesis Financial Partners and look forward to extending the financial strength and stability of LPL to them and their clients,” said Connealy. “Backed by LPL’s powerful platforms, we strive to operate in a personalized way that is very responsive to advisors, offering a simple model that works extraordinarily well: combining strong economics and strong support.”

About the Genesis Financial Team

The team has been providing wealth management services for nearly 22 years, basing their philosophy on one of collaboration and personalization. Taking this type of approach allows them to understand all of their clients’ situations and what really matters to them. They then build and customize a holistic financial plan that addresses each client’s key needs in the areas of retirement planning, financial planning and estate planning.

Before making their move, the team at Genesis Financial Partners performed extensive due diligence, actively researching firms before selecting LPL Financial. “When we saw what was out there, we decided that moving to LPL was a win/win as we were able to streamline processes in a way that makes it really easy to do business,” said Rick Mass, a partner at Genesis Financial Partners. “Plus we were also able to pass on those savings directly to our clients.”

“One of our goals is to expand with our LPL affiliation and maximize the economic benefits that are available through that relationship,” added Cook. “A big influence for the move was the technology offered at LPL, which makes it so much easier to conduct business. LPL gives us back our time—the most valuable asset we have, and that really resonates with advisors.”

“I’m thrilled to hear that our core mission of providing exceptional experiences and capabilities so advisors can build their perfect practice is resonating with advisors,” said Scott Posner, LPL Financial’s executive vice president, Business Development. “JFC Advisor Network serves a diverse client base of financial institutions and independent advisors—an area in which LPL’s dynamic and scalable business models really excel. We welcome the Genesis Financial team and congratulate JFC Advisor Network on their continued expansion.”

