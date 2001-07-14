First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today the appointment of Emari Hunn as Vice President, Branch Manager at the bank’s Honolulu, Hawaiʻi location.

Hunn will lead the Honolulu team as it grows its existing relationships in the region while also reaching a new base of clients seeking a full-service banking relationship. Hunn brings more than 12 years of leadership experience in the banking industry to First Foundation with a strong focus on premier client service and a deep passion for community.

Hunn begins her new role in First Foundation’s Honolulu office after successfully working as a Financial Center Manager for PenFed Credit Union. Prior, Hunn spent more than ten years with Bank of America serving as Assistant Vice President, Financial Center Manager where she managed multiple locations and ensured operational soundness of locations within her region. Hunn received her Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa.

“As we enter our seventh year in Honolulu, we are confident that Emari will continue our mission of strengthening our ties to the local community and leading the consistent growth of our business,” said Lindsay Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer. “First Foundation Bank has built a reputation of delivering excellent client service for individuals, families, and businesses wherever they are in their financial journey. With the offering of a multi-diversified financial institution, delivered with the personal touch of a community bank, First Foundation is well-positioned to serve the unique needs of the community of Honolulu.”

In June of 2015, First Foundation acquired Pacific Rim Bank, at 500 Ala Moana Blvd. The branch now has $179 million in deposits and 14 employees. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firstfoundationinc.com%2Ffind-location%2Fhonolulu-branch.

