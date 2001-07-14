Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli will be presenting at Morgan Stanley’s 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. PDT (11:10 a.m. EDT). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vontier.com%2Fevents-and-presentations

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

