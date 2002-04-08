CareCloud initially launches turnkey solution with providers in 10 states, eight healthcare specialties

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has begun deploying its new CareCloud Wellness offering for chronic care management (CCM) to a variety of clients. Since the start of Q2 2022, clients in 12 states, including New York, Washington and Florida, and in nine different practice specialties, ranging from internal medicine, endocrinology to behavioral health have signed up for CareCloud Wellness. Clients utilize CareCloud Wellness to provide software-enabled, CCM services to patients through CareCloud’s expanding suite of digital health solutions to help providers enhance patient care and revenue streams.

“The digital health industry is on the cusp of creating the next generation of healthcare with access to real-time data , which enables provider-driven care across a broader range of patient conditions,” said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudry. “CareCloud’s suite of technology for managing patient care helps our clients jump to this next generation of healthcare. CareCloud Wellness adoption so far in Q3 is already higher than during all of Q2, highlighting the enthusiasm we are seeing from our clients. The number of new CareCloud Wellness clients across a range of specialties is evidence of this trend.”



Ninety-two percent of healthcare providers say they want to improve patient experience through digital transformation. CareCloud Wellness is a new, elective digital health program that boosts care for high-risk patients with multiple chronic conditions. This service supports today’s value-based healthcare models, allowing practices to enhance patient care while generating additional reimbursement through participation in the government’s new CCM incentive program.



“CareCloud Wellness enables proactive care and participation in government initiatives that benefit every practice’s bottom line,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, M.B.B.S, CareCloud COO of EHR and Telehealth. “Our track record delivering high quality services to practices for over 20 years and our dedicated team of care managers will allow us to provide value to our customers and their patients.”



To learn more about CareCloud’s suite of next generation healthcare technology and CareCloud Wellness, visit www.carecloud.com .



About CareCloud