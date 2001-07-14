Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, announced today that during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 the Company’s employees purchased 67,466 shares of company stock via its Stock Purchase and Matching Plan. Executives' purchases made up 17,101 of those shares. At the time of the purchase, the value of the purchased shares were $1,175,258 and $297,899 respectively based on a $17.42 market share price.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005225/en/