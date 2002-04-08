DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, today announced that it has created the Avantax Women’s Advisor Forum to further empower female Financial Professionals as part of the firm’s overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.



Laurie Stack, Vice President, Business Development, has been named Head of the Avantax Women’s Advisor Forum. Stack is a highly accomplished relationship manager who is well-known throughout the financial services industry. She joined Avantax more than three years ago after 25 years in leadership positions with financial services firms including LPL Financial, Cetera Advisors, and The Wealth Consulting Group.

The Avantax Women’s Advisor Forum complements existing Financial Professional-facing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, enhancing Avantax efforts to support all underrepresented groups in the financial services industry.

“An important part of DE&I is advocating for female Financial Professionals, and few have championed this effort with more energy and resolve than Laurie. I appreciate how wholeheartedly she embraced the responsibilities and future opportunities with the Avantax Women’s Advisor Forum,” said Todd Mackay, President, Wealth Management at Avantax. “Laurie will continue in her business development role while driving development of the Women’s Advisor Forum to include educational resources, coaching, mentoring programs and in-person collaboration, which is core to our distinct Avantax Community.”

Stack will work directly with Avantax leadership, including Mackay and Chief of Staff Holly Manton, to develop and expand the Women’s Advisor Forum as a key part of the company’s overall DE&I program, including expanding relationships with industry groups and associations such as the Financial Services Institute.

“In the past, the industry has spent a lot of time talking about breaking barriers, but we’ve broken those barriers and I believe it’s time to start promoting and sharing how all these fabulous female Financial Professionals have created a brand, evolved and grown,” said Laurie Stack, Vice President of Business Development and Head of the Avantax Women’s Forum. “I’m focused on finding strong, business-minded women who would be great in this profession, and then through coaching, mentoring programs and other support systems, giving them the confidence to create their own vision for building a successful financial services business.”

Tim Stewart, Vice President and Head of Business Development at Avantax, said: “It’s a great advantage having someone with Laurie’s experience and industry presence in this dual role. Laurie is well-suited to recruiting broadly while creating a robust program emphasizing the importance of women Financial Professionals, and I know her energy and enthusiasm will be welcomed throughout the Avantax Community.”

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® is a leading U.S. independent broker-dealer that provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals, CPA/accounting firms and their clients. Avantax Wealth Management works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals who operate as independent contractors, and provides them with an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable them to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services to their clients. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Tony Katsulos

Avantax

(972) 870-6654

[email protected]

Kendra Galante

StreetCred PR for Avantax

(402) 740-2047

[email protected]

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36d9519b-e59b-4a8b-8838-14a9cc7821fa