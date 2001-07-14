Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Luna, President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit to be held virtually on Monday, September 12, 2022. Management is scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference to be held September 13-14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13 th at 11:30 a.m. CT.

at 11:30 a.m. CT. The Raymond James Consumer Conference to be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 in New York, New York. Management is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Links to view the presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com and replays will be available following the events.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 12 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

