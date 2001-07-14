If you’re looking to infuse your home with on-trend colours for the coming year, look no further than the great outdoors – from land to sea. That is the forecast of DULUX® Paints by PPG in announcing Vining+Ivy (DLX1148-6) teal as its 2023 Colour of the Year.

A striking green-blue jewel-toned hue that is symbolic of deep water, Vining Ivy is both calming and invigorating, infusing home decor with a much-needed breath of fresh air after a few challenging years.

“Canadians took pause during the pandemic to reflect on what matters most, appreciating the beauty of the natural world like never before, and this is translating into uber-earthy and rich, sanctuary-like colour choices for the home,” said Mitsu Dhawan, Dulux brand manager. “As opposed to softer neutrals that have been popular in recent years, the new nature-inspired tones are bolder and more expressive, reflecting an optimistic mood as we emerge ready for the next normal.”

Teals, for example, remind one more of precious gemstones than foliage, and earthen browns and oranges are more energetic than terracotta.

“This trend reflects our desire to feel more anchored and connected to the planet and turn toward the wonders of nature as a way to move forward and counterbalance the pressures of the world,” Dhawan said.

Vining Ivy, which is the star of Dulux Paints’ 2023 palette, embodies this vibe perfectly. It is energizing and refreshing yet grounding, easily adaptable for any space in both contemporary and traditional environments. It creates a dramatic yet calming feel when painted on all four walls of a room or adds reflective character to an accent wall.

Dhawan suggests using Vining Ivy in rooms where one wishes to relax and unwind, such as a living room or bedroom, and adding an additional infusion of comfort with warm metal or wood accessories. As an exterior, this blue-green hue enhances curb appeal as a punch of colour or adds welcoming charm to a front door.

Vining Ivy pairs well with the range of other colours in Dulux Paints’ 2023 palette, which is dominated by sea, stone, mineral and soil hues. These include earthen shades of brown, such as Dark+Granite+%28DLX1005-7%29 and Cool+Clay+%28DLX1071-5%29, terracotta orange Georgian+Leather+%28DLX1200-5%29, and warm neutral Weathered+Wood+%28DLX1077-4%29. Vining Ivy also adds a clean, contemporary tone to crisp black and white palettes.

“This naturalism-focused trend reflects how design is evolving to allow us to interact and connect with nature in such a close way that there is less and less differentiation between what is man-built and what is earthen,” Dhawan explained.

Dulux DIAMOND DISTINCTION™ ultra-washable interior paint by PPG brings all the 2023 Dulux colours to life with unprecedented lasting beauty. Its patented system prevents stains from penetrating, keeping them at the surface where they can be wiped away easily using an all-purpose cleaner with no scrubbing or abrasives, like no other paint. The unique technology delivers exceptional resistance to mar and burnish, which makes this paint ideal even for deep colours. This low-odor, low-VOC, low-sheen eggshell paint and primer in one delivers a soft, smooth finish that showcases the 2023 colours with perfection.

For more information about the Dulux 2023 colour palette and to virtually try the colours using the Dulux paint colour visualizer, visit dulux.ca.

Find Dulux Paints in more than 240 company-owned Dulux Paints and BÉTONEL™-Dulux stores across Canada, serving the consumer and professional markets. No matter where the Dulux brand is sold in Canada, it offers an extensive portfolio of high-quality products and services to the marketplace.

Dulux Paints products are manufactured by PPG. PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. Dulux is a registered trademark of AkzoNobel and is licensed to PPG Architectural Coatings Canada, Inc. for use in Canada only. Diamond Distinction is a trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc. Bétonel is a trademark of PPG Architectural Coatings Canada, Inc.

