Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) is now accepting nominations for its annual %3Ci%3EBeacon+of+Hope%3C%2Fi%3E contest, a North American program awarding deserving Veterans with new roofs.

Now in its fourth year, Beacon of Hope is rooted in the company’s values to put people first and do the right thing. Veterans are important members of our employee team and communities, and this program is open to all who have served. Together with local roofing companies, we will deliver and facilitate roof replacements for ten Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient.

Every year, people from across the U.S. and Canada come together to nominate deserving Veterans whose roofs are in dire need of replacement. Beacon takes great pride in joining with community and roofing industry partners to witness the transformation of selected Veterans’ lives as they regain confidence in the safety of their homes.

“It’s imperative that we support our nation’s Veterans, as their sacrifice extends far past their time serving,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Veterans face many challenges after returning home from service. Having a safe, respectful place to call home is critical to ensuring their future, which is why we created the %3Ci%3EBeacon+of+Hope%3C%2Fi%3E. We urge the public to honor all deserving Veterans by nominating them for an opportunity to receive a new roof.”

From now through October 7, 2022, the public can nominate a U.S. or Canadian Veteran at the %3Ci%3EBeacon+of+Hope%3C%2Fi%3E website or submit an e-mail to [email protected]. Nominations must include a photo and short biography of the Veteran, which includes their military branch, years of service and why the nominee is deserving of a new roof. All Veterans, active military and retirees are eligible for nomination. A panel will select ten winners to receive a roof replacement on behalf of Beacon.

To learn more about the contest, including past winners and official contest rules, visit go.becn.com%2Fbeaconofhope.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

