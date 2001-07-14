Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is proud to be the Media Partner for World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)’s annual global conference, taking place in Vancouver from September 12-16. Legible also announces the repricing of 5,888,576 warrants.

Legible is a member of the Advisory Committee of W3C, a global organization founded by the inventor of the world wide web, that manages new developments, develops code bases, and upholds standards for the dynamically emerging technologies on the web.

This year, the W3C conference features a virtual Digital Publishing Salon for the international publishing community focused on the open web, including Legible’s specialization: browser-first publishing and reading for mobile and desktop environments – and the enormous potential this approach holds for development of globally-accessible interactivity, immersive audio-visual reading, and educational content. The public may participate virtually in the Digital Publishing Salon by pre-registering+at+no+charge.

“It has been a pleasure working with Legible to build local awareness and a dynamic and timely set of conference offerings for our 2022 conference in Vancouver,” said Alan Bird, W3C’s Global Business Development Lead.

Through its reading platform and online bookstore - Legible.com - Legible has made browser-based publishing and reading a reality so that anyone can access ebooks from any internet-enabled device.

Legible’s publishing vertical, Legible Publishing Services, creates unique content for the browser-based environment, including groundbreaking multimedia publications such as Not+Extinct%3A+Keeping+the+Sinixt+Way, developed for the Sinixt Nation with their publisher, Maa Press, and an exclusive partnership with #1 New York Times-bestselling author and business visionary, Mr. T. Harv Eker, to produce his first multimedia ebook for release in September 2022.

“As a contributing member and leader in the field of browser-based publishing and reading, Legible is honoured to work with W3C on the future of web publishing,” said CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth. “We are proud to contribute to the development of global standards and initiatives that will ensure universal access to ebooks while supporting efforts to bring the digital publishing industry into the twenty-first century.”

This year, the W3C member meeting, known as the Technical Plenary and Advisory Committee meeting (TPAC) will be hybrid, with the main in-person hub in Vancouver, Canada, and remote event attendees. Other offerings for public participation include a free in-person Developer Meet-up at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre from 6-8.45pm on Tuesday, September 13 for which participants need to pre-register.

Additionally, W3C will host a series of virtual breakout sessions on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14. Anyone with a W3C account will be able to join the breakouts virtually free of charge by registering here.

In other news, Legible Inc., with an effective date of September 1, 2022, has amended the terms of an aggregate of 5,888,576 outstanding common share purchase warrants to amend the original exercise prices, ranging from $0.60 to $1.25 per share to $0.20 per share, originally issued between December 22, 2020 and November 17, 2021.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based accessible B2C ebook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com - a global ebook entertainment platform delivering beautiful, accessible & immersive reading for next-generation readers; and second, a global B2B ebook conversion and production service with high-revenue potential called Legible+Publishing — a world-class high-volume digital conversion service for publishers and organizations and a remediation service of ebook content for the accessibility community. Legible Publishing creates multimedia ebooks, branded as Living Books, that empower authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, ebook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative e-reading experiences to the masses through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where ebooks come to life.

