Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that a subsidiary of LifePoint Health, Inc. (“LifePoint”) has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Springstone Health Opco, LLC (“Springstone”) from the current management group based on an enterprise value of $250 million.

In October 2021, MPT invested approximately $190 million, primarily in the form of a loan, and received a minority equity interest in Springstone in conjunction with its $760 million acquisition of 18 behavioral hospitals. Pursuant to the LifePoint transaction’s expected first half of 2023 closing, MPT expects to be paid approximately $200 million in full satisfaction of the loan and will retain its minority equity interest, providing continued opportunity for MPT shareholders to participate in further value creation. MPT will continue to own and lease Springstone’s behavioral hospitals. Furthermore, in order to align MPT more completely with its operations, LifePoint has agreed to extend by five years to 2041 the maturity of its existing master lease of eight general acute hospitals.

This anticipated transaction illustrates the distinct competitive advantage inherent in MPT’s ability to successfully underwrite hospital operations. It has again been demonstrated that:

MPT can competently and confidently execute “WholeCo” transactions in the interest of acquiring hospital real estate. This competitive advantage has often allowed MPT to acquire mission-critical infrastructure within platforms other investors are challenged to underwrite.

MPT can opportunistically divest “OpCo” investments to well-capitalized operators with significant scale advantages and promising growth strategies. Similar to the recent merger of Priory Group and MEDIAN, which created a leading comprehensive rehabilitation platform across the UK and Germany, LifePoint and Springstone will combine both clinical and financial resources to enhance care, financial performance and future growth potential. MPT expects this to bring long-term incremental support to its combined general acute and behavioral portfolio to be operated by LifePoint.

MPT can generate discretely profitable returns over “OpCo” investment holding periods. Similar to MPT’s historical investments in Ernest, MEDIAN, Capella, ATOS International and others, a highly accretive unlevered internal rate of return is expected to be realized upon the closing of the LifePoint transaction. On a standalone basis, the Company’s role in temporarily capitalizing talented operators has been and is expected to continue to be an occasional source of profit with limited downside.

The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. MPT cannot give assurances that the transactions will be successfully consummated as described above or at all.

Goodwin Procter and Baker Donelson PC are acting as legal advisors to both MPT and Springstone on this transaction, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor to MPT. Bradley is also acting as legal advisor to Springstone.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 447 facilities and approximately 46,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

