CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Fund's seventh annual childhood literacy campaign will distribute its 1 millionth book during the 2022-2023 academic school year.

This year's "If You Give a Child a Book…" campaign kicks off today and runs through Sept. 9. The Scripps Howard Fund is again partnering with The E.W. Scripps Company and its employees, the communities it serves and Scripps family members to ensure children across the country have access to books.

For every $5 donation, the Scripps Howard Fund gives one book to a child in need. To donate, visit ifyougiveabook.com and select your donation amount.

Scripps' local television stations and national networks partner with Title 1 schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty, with special attention to the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. The Fund helps students build home libraries. Its goal is to give each student 10 age-appropriate and culturally relevant books per year. Ten is the number of books experts say children need annually to improve their reading skills.

The "If You Give a Child a Book…" campaign partners with Scholastic Book Fairs to give children the power of choice. According to the 2019 Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, when children select their own books, they are likely to spend more time reading. The book fairs are held annually January-May.

"Thanks to the generosity of people across the country, thousands of children have books that plant the seeds for future success," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "But our work is not over. We're committed to creating a better-informed world by making sure all children are equipped with books they need to be competent readers."

Scripps' audiences are invited to participate in this year's fundraising campaign. You can learn more about the Fund's mission and how to donate at www.ifyougiveabook.com.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

