As the outside world grapples with rising uncertainty, Canadians are yearning for increased serenity and stability inside their homes. This trend has spurred SICO™ paint brand by PPG to select Melt+Water (6156-63) – a grounded, refreshing teal that combines the healing powers of water and nature with balance and tranquility – as its 2023 Colour of the Year.

Melt Water is a robust and refined bluish-greenish tone that intertwines bold blue and calming green to create a captivating colour symbolic of deep water. Its adaptable blue-jeweled hue sets a soothing, serene mood in spaces, while its emerald nuances evoke feelings of equilibrium. Paired together, these two undertones create an ultra-rich, uber-trendy colour that blends well with contemporary designs or adds a refined pop of colour to traditional decor.

“On the other side of the pandemic, people are looking for a mental reset and want to infuse their homes with invigorating colours that help give them a boost as well as refuge in today’s unpredictable world,” said Martin Fuchs, PPG senior marketing manager, Sico paint brand. “Melt Water accomplishes just that with its energizing yet grounding vibe. It’s symbolic of a newfound outlook and works exceptionally well in any space – both interior and exterior.”

To incorporate trending teal into the home, Sico paint brand offers these tips:

Paint Melt Water on all four walls, paired with deeper-toned woods and off-white trim.

For a more luxurious feel, Melt Water can go glam when accessorized with golden accents and bright white trim.

Enjoy the understated elegance of a teal accent wall or serve up a statement by featuring Melt Water on kitchen cabinetry.

Even the most modest spaces can benefit from the teal treatment. If short on square footage but big on style, use this rich hue as a bold contrast to a neutral palette, making a petite room feel plush.

As an exterior, use a blue-green hue to punctuate a home’s personality, adding immediate curb appeal when featured on a front door.

Among the other popular 2023 colours unveiled by Sico paint brand are equally bold and soothing deep greenish-gray, forest green, muted terracotta and coppery brown hues. The brand’s Ancient+Lava (6208-73), Boreal+Forest (6167-83), Brown+Tobacco (6189-52) and Faux+Leather (6068-83) all pair beautifully with Melt Water.

All of Sico paint brand’s 2023 colours are one-coat paint colours available in recently introduced SICO PRESTIGE™ paint, which Fuchs described as one of the brand’s best paints ever. The breakthrough, ultra-resilient interior paint-plus-primer is designed to maximize colour and quality while minimizing the effort required to apply and maintain the paint. The palette is also available in one-coat protection Sico Super Premium Exterior paint.

To find Melt Water and the rest of the 2023 trends colours at a nearby store, visit sico.ca. Consumers can try out the new colours in advance on a photo of their own home by using Sico paint brand’s online Deco+Colour+Lab%26reg%3B and see the transformation in just a few clicks.

Since 1937, the Sico paint brand has provided Canadian do-it-yourself consumers with a complete line of high-quality interior and exterior paints. The brand is recognized as the market leader and can be found on the shelves of more than 1,300 retailers, including Rona, Lowe’s, Kent and other premium paint retailers.

PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

