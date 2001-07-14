NUBURU%3Cb%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E, an industry leader in innovative blue lasers for welding applications and 3D printing, announced today the successful issuance of over $5 million of convertible promissory notes (“Company Notes”) as well as the completion of several significant milestones related to NUBURU’s recently announced business combination with Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“TWND”) (NYSE: “TWND,” “TWND.U” and “TWND WS”).

The Company Notes provide immediate funding, which NUBURU intends to use to maintain its investment in its next-generation AI product line and to pursue new technology development. Steps taken to build on the positive momentum of the proposed business combination transaction with TWND include adding a key capital markets advisor and completing significant diligence processes.

“We are excited to formally announce that Tailwind has completed its diligence, which was the final diligence-related milestone that could have triggered termination of the business combination,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO, Co-Founder and President, NUBURU. “As a result, we’ve removed a potential gating item to our merger and eliminated key conditionality relating to the business combination.”

“In light of this successful financing, the previously announced funding agreement for up to $100 million, and the absence of a minimum cash condition in our transaction, we remain excited about the opportunity this deal provides to both sets of stockholders,” said Chris Hollod, Chief Executive Officer and Director of TWND. “We are continuing our positive momentum towards closing this deal in Q1 of 2023.”

Company Notes

The Company Notes will convert into shares of NUBURU common stock immediately prior to, and subject to the occurrence of, the closing of the business combination, which common stock will convert into common stock of the combined company at the closing of the business combination. As holders of common stock of the combined company, the former holders of Company Notes would also be eligible to receive shares of Series A preferred stock of the combined company on the same terms as the TWND public stockholders. The conversion price is subject to an initial valuation cap of $350 million for Nuburu as a private company. Additional details on the terms of the Company Notes are available in the recently published FAQs regarding NUBURU’s go-public transaction with TWND and are available at SEC.gov%2C+with+Questions+22+and+23+specifically+addressing the Company Notes.

Key Milestones

TWND completed its diligence, which was the final diligence-related milestone that could have triggered termination of the business combination, removing key conditionality relating to the business combination. The proposed business combination is expected to close in Q1 2023, subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

If the upcoming extension proposal is approved by TWND’s stockholders at TWND’s September 7 th extension vote meeting, TWND’s sponsor (or one or more of its affiliates, members or third-party designees) has agreed to provide an incremental contribution to its trust account. For the initial four-month extension ending on January 9, 2023, TWND will contribute the lesser of $500,000 and $0.25 per share of common stock not redeemed in connection with the extension. For each of the two subsequent one-month extensions required to close the business combination, TWND will contribute the lesser of $50,000 and $0.025 per share of common stock not redeemed in connection with the extension.

extension vote meeting, TWND’s sponsor (or one or more of its affiliates, members or third-party designees) has agreed to provide an incremental contribution to its trust account. For the initial four-month extension ending on January 9, 2023, TWND will contribute the lesser of $500,000 and $0.25 per share of common stock not redeemed in connection with the extension. For each of the two subsequent one-month extensions required to close the business combination, TWND will contribute the lesser of $50,000 and $0.025 per share of common stock not redeemed in connection with the extension. Based on the combined anticipated financing sources including TWND’s cash in trust (following redemptions), the preferred share structure designed to incentivize non-redemptions and the Lincoln Park Capital funding agreement for up to an aggregate of $100 million, subject to the closing of the transaction and other conditions set forth in the purchase agreement entered into between TWND, NUBURU and Lincoln Park Capital, the proposed transaction has no minimum cash requirement for closing.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group has joined Loop Capital Markets LLC and Tigress Financial Partners LLC as capital markets advisors to NUBURU and TWND. Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as legal counsel to all three capital markets advisors.

FAQs

After announcing the go-public transaction with NUBURU, TWND released an initial “Twenty Questions” and additional “FAQs” that address many of the commonly-asked questions about TWND’s innovative preferred share structure and the Company Notes. As outlined in the FAQs, each non-redeeming shareholder of TWND at the closing of the proposed business combination will receive one (1) preferred share in addition to retaining the one (1) non-redeemed common share. Both sets of FAQs are available on NUBURU’s website and for download and on SEC.gov.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU® is leading the transformation to a world of high-speed, high-quality metal machining and processing. NUBURU’s ground-breaking blue laser technology has defined a new class of high-power, high-brightness blue lasers, starting with the standard AO™ laser and the extreme-brightness AI™ laser, which each enable radical gains in speed and quality for metal processing. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.nuburu.net.

About TWND

TWND is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TWND seeks to capitalize on the decades of combined investment experience of its management team, board of directors and Advisors who are both technology entrepreneurs as well as technology-oriented investors with a shared vision of identifying and investing in technology companies. The Company is led by Chairman Philip Krim, Chief Executive Officer Chris Hollod and Chief Financial Officer Matt Eby. In addition to the members of its management team and board of directors, TWND has assembled an Advisory Board that helps position the Company as the value-add partner of choice for today’s leading entrepreneurs.

https%3A%2F%2Ftwnd.tailwindacquisition.com%2F

