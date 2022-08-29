PR Newswire

Genesis places first overall for tech innovation and highest among premium brands

Hyundai Motor and Kia rank first and second among mass market brands

Genesis ranks highest overall and among premium brands for second consecutive year and Hyundai Motor tops mass market table for third consecutive year

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group is pleased to announce that its three automotive brands — Genesis, Hyundai Motor and Kia — have topped J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM in recognition of their product lineups' high level of advanced technologies.

Genesis ranked first overall and top among premium brands for the second consecutive year. With an Innovation Index score of 643, Genesis secured a resounding victory, finishing more than 50 points above of the second-place brand.

"Genesis is pleased to deliver the latest technologies to our customers with our award-winning lineup of vehicles," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are glad that the study's results recognize our commitment to implementing technologies focused on improving our customers' driving experience."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor ranked highest among mass market brands for the third consecutive year, with Kia coming second in another excellent result.

"Delivering advanced technology solutions to meet our customers' needs is at the heart of our product development and dealer training strategies," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The key is making these innovative features user friendly and offering them to a wide range of customers. We also provide extensive customer education at our dealerships to ensure consumers get the best experience with their vehicles."

Based on the responses of 84,165 owners who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership of new 2022 model-year vehicles, the U.S. TXI Study analyzed 35 automotive technologies divided across four categories: convenience, emerging automation, energy and sustainability, and infotainment and connectivity. The study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale.

"Kia is still beaming over its impressive rankings in the J.D. Power VDS and APEAL studies, and being recognized among the most innovative brands cements Kia's status as a universal leader in the industry," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With such high customer satisfaction in a variety of areas including design, dependability, and now innovation, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to drive forward in all areas of development."

Both 'Market Depth' and 'Excellence in Execution' were given equal weight in the final scoring, evaluating both the penetration of advanced technologies throughout a manufacturer's range and consumers' own assessment of the quality of its implementation.

The study's findings demonstrate the dedication not just to technological innovation, but to reliability and customer satisfaction, across all three automotive brands of Hyundai Motor Group.

