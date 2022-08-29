PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the Company's founder and CEO, will speak at Vox Media's annual invitation-only Code Conference, one of the most established and popular conferences in the country.

Code will take place from September 6-8, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and will bring together the world's biggest leaders and investors in tech, media, and business.

The selected group of speakers joining Braverman during the three-day, invitation-only conference in Beverly Hills includes:

Amazon President & CEO Andy Jassy ,

, Apple CEO Tim Cook ,

, Emerson Collective Founder and President, Laurene Powell Jobs

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban ,

, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg ,

, US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan ,

, California Governor Gavin Newsom ,

Governor , Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai ,

, Snap Inc. Co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel .

Inna Braverman will be participating in an alternative energy panel, which will take place on the last day of the conference (Sept. 8) and will be focused on climate tech and sustainability.

Braverman will be joined on the panel by president and CEO of Plug Power- Andrew Marsh, Clearloop CEO and co-founder Laura Zapata and Founder and CEO of the Gradient- Vince Romanin.

"Code is one of the most important gatherings for business leaders in tech, media, and sustainability, and I believe that the ideas that arise from it have the ability to really make an impact and change the world for the better," said Braverman, whose focus will be sharing her view on sustainability through her experience in developing Eco Wave Power's innovative technology for generation of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.

"I am truly excited to share the wonderful possibilities which lie within the wave energy sector, especially in the United States, that holds vast potential for wave energy implementation, with the ability to generate about 66 percent of all U.S. electricity from the power of the waves. I am honored to join some of the most innovative minds with the hope of accelerating the transition to a cleaner and healthier planet."

For more info about The Conference please see the following link: https://voxmediaevents.com/code2022

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

About Vox Media

Vox Media is the leading modern media company, reaching audiences everywhere they are.

Known for editorial properties including Vox, SB Nation, New York Magazine, The Dodo, and NowThis, the company's portfolio features the most relevant, respected, and engaging editorial properties and voices. The company is also home to award-winning storytelling businesses such as Vox Media Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network, as well as innovative technologies that support the entire media industry, including the Concert advertising marketplace. Vox Media proves that quality can scale.

