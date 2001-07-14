The Un-carrier just made binge-watching even easier. Today in a video announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will include Apple+TV%2B in its most popular plan Magenta MAX. Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as 14x Emmy Award-nominated drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more, plus sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball. This is another incredible benefit just for being a Magenta MAX customer. And it starts August 31.

T‑Mobile Customers Get Apple TV+ On Us with Magenta MAX T-Mobile gives customers more without asking more from them. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today’s news is part of T-Mobile’s ongoing quest to give customers the best value in wireless. Magenta MAX is the plan T-Mobile customers choose more than any other, in large part because it delivers over $225 in added+value every month with two or more lines, in addition to unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data.

“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”

Magenta MAX is T-Mobile’s best plan, made for America’s leading 5G network. It’s packed with unmatched benefits like:

Unlimited premium smartphone data that won’t slow down based on how much you use

Streaming+services on us, now including Apple TV+

Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed+data+abroad in 215+ countries and destinations

Scam+Shield+Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop annoying scam calls

AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance

Perks and extras every week with T-Mobile+Tuesdays

… and so much more.

It all adds up to over $225 in added value every single month for two lines.

T-Mobile Magenta MAX customers can stream their favorite movies and shows almost anywhere on America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country — delivering more 5G coverage than the Carriers’ 5G networks combined. Moreover, 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects that number to jump to 260 million by the end of the year and 300 million in 2023. With top honors from nearly 30+independent+reports, T-Mobile is also the nation’s most-awarded 5G network.

In addition, Magenta customers can get Apple TV+ on Us for 6-months. Visit t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fapple-tv-plus-deal to learn more. To learn more about all the unbeatable customer benefits at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com%2Fbrand%2Fbenefits.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For more information, visit apple.com%2Ftvpr and see the full list of+supported+devices.

Receive Apple TV+ (up to $4.99/mo. value) while you maintain one qualifying Magenta Max or Plus line in good standing. For Magenta customers, after free trial, plan automatically renews at $4.99/month until cancelled. Valid only for Apple TV+ in the United States. Complete registration with Apple in the Apple TV app; requires iTunes/Apple Media Services account. One offer per account; may take 1-2 bill cycles. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions at T-Mobile.com for details.5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

