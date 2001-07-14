PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has maintained a Gold Rating in corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, which is a trusted business sustainability ratings platform. PPG ranked higher than 92% of evaluated companies.

The company earned high scores for its environmental, ethics and sustainable procurement practices. PPG recently expanded assessment of its global supply base utilizing EcoVadis’ four sustainability categories. By the end of 2021, more than 67% of invited PPG suppliers had responded to the assessment, many of which performed above the EcoVadis average.

EcoVadis experts evaluate company performance on 21 factors grouped into four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Each company is assessed in these areas based on size, location and industry. The rating methodology is based on international sustainability standards and initiatives, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 standard (social responsibility).

“At PPG, we take great pride in the sustainability of our operations as well as the sustainability of our strategic supplier base,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability. “We are honored that EcoVadis recognizes our efforts, and we look forward to sharing continued progress against our near-term and longer-term sustainability goals.”

PPG’s 2021 ESG Report details the company’s continued progress and strengthened focus on sustainably+advantaged+products, diversity%2C+equity+and+inclusion, climate-related+risks, supplier+sustainability and more. The full report is available at sustainability.ppg.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

