NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG ( CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Sidoti & Company on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



Management will meet virtually with investors to discuss the Company’s transformation strategy to drive sales diversification and improve profitability.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

[email protected]