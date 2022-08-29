GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to announce that the team at Red Beryl Mining Company continues their work on an extensive mapping program of the completed 1400 acre expansion. BrightRock is excited to announce that the team has discovered a second mine with a possible substantial lithium deposit. The Lone Giant Prospect approximately 0.38 miles from the recent P. and G. Beryl discovery.

As described in "JAHNS, R.H., 1952, PEGMATITE DEPOSITS OF THE WHITE PICACHO DISTRICT, MARICOPA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES, ARIZONA: ARIZONA BUREAU OF MINES BULLETIN 162, 105 P" :

The lithium-bearing Lone Giant is on the walls of the Independence Gulch, about 0.60 miles from our 100% owned Midnight Owl mine. This dike dips steeply, trends north, and is traceable for a distance of several hundred feet along its strike. It appears to be 4 feet to 25 feet thick. The dike comprises a fine to medium grained quartz-albite-perthite - schorl border zone, a coarser-grained wall zone of similar composition but with a higher proportion of perthite, an outer intermediate zone rich in coarse, blocky perthite, an inner intermediate zone of perthite, quartz, and lath spodumene, and a discontinuous core of quartz-amblygonite pegmatite. In general these zones are lithologically similar to those in the thickest parts of the Midnight Owl dikes. Attached below are historical references to the Lone Giant Prospect along with an updated map of BrightRock's holdings referencing the location of this historic mine.

BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Commented "Steven Cyros has been commissioned to do an on ground inspection and a live video at both the P. and G Beryl and Lone Giant Prospect. BrightRock Gold will release the Inspection Video shortly for our investors' viewing. We continue to establish ourselves as a major contender in the lithium space. With the recent 1400 acre expansion, discovery of two additional historic mines, we are developing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium based products."

Historical References :

*aerial view of BrightRock's 1400 acre, 69 lode claim pegmatite lithium project

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

