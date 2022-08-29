CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) today announced that it is readying plans to launch Bitcoin mining operations.

Metavesco, Inc., a web3 enterprise, publicly announced its plan to begin Bitcoin mining operations. Metavesco CEO Ryan Schadel commented, "Bitcoin mining has been part of the company roadmap since entering the web3 space in March of this year, though the timeline has now been accelerated. With the recent pullback in the price of Bitcoin, mining equipment has become much more affordable as overleveraged miners are forced to offload equipment at fire sale prices. Metavesco is in active talks with suppliers for equipment and hosting space. I anticipate the company will have an agreement in place very soon to start mining operations at a hosted site in Texas and then eventually a second site in Georgia. I will discuss our Bitcoin Roadmap in more detail over the coming weeks and months. This is a very exciting time for the company."

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

