How Would Buffett Invest Today?

In the current investment climate, it is more important than ever to find and stick with an investment strategy with a track record of working through different environments.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has followed the same investment strategy for the past 60-plus years. During this timeframe, he has faced various investment environments and economic climates. The strategy has been tested rigorously, and it has always prevailed, helping him get to where he is today.

With that in mind, here are three takeaways from Buffett’s investment approach that any investor can replicate today.

Three tips from Buffett

The first takeaway is to have a keen focus on liquidity, both from an investor and an investment point of view. With interest rates rising and the cost of funding going up, companies will find it harder to find and refinance debts. So will consumers. As such, investors might want to avoid indebted companies and companies that lend to high-risk consumers.

Moreover, investors might want to review their own debt positions. Elevated levels of revolving credit or mortgage debt could lead to difficulties in the current credit market.

Buffett has always prioritized liquidity on his own balance sheet and at Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial). Investors should follow suit.

Investors should also follow Buffett’s advice and focus on the future, or what will happen to a company’s prospects over the next five to 10 years, rather than what the Federal Reserve will do in the next year.

Buffett has said that investors should not buy a company unless they are prepared to hold it long term if the market closes, and that is just how we should be approaching the market today. The world is facing an uncertain future, and we do not know what is around the corner. Trying to project what is going to happen next is impossible.

Therefore, investors should focus on owning companies that will prosper no matter what happens in the near term. They should look for businesses that have enduring competitive advantages and companies that will not be thrown off course if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or more.

Buffett has rarely deviated from this approach, and it has worked well for him over the past six decades. Some of the stocks he has owned at Berkshire have been in the portfolio for decades. These companies have survived whatever the world has thrown at them and will keep going. Investors should focus on these businesses today if they want to replicate Buffett’s investment success.

Buy what you know

The Oracle of Omaha has also always focused on what he knows. He only buys companies that he knows and understands well. Before he buys an investment, he needs to know everything about the business. How has it performed in different economic climates? How sustainable areits competitive advantages? What are the threats to the business?

Today, it is more important than it has been for a long time to know how a business will be able to deal with different threats.

As the Fed hikes rates, the market is losing the critical support of easy money that has supported equity prices for the past decade or more. Now, fundamentals matter. Investors need to be sure the companies they own have the fundamentals needed to grow and prosper as the economic climate deteriorates.

The bottom line

Buffett has built his track record by following a few simple rules to help him navigate the tough times and prosper in the good. Investors can learn a lot from these tips in today’s market. Protecting capital when the storm comes is vital for long-term investment success. When the storm passes, investors can then go on the offensive.