Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Eclipse+Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on July 21, 2022, were not disclosed.

Eclipse Automation creates automated manufacturing systems to produce sophisticated products for life sciences, industrial equipment, automotive, energy and consumer goods companies. The acquisition, designed to help clients build factories of the future, allows Accenture to offer automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), making factories and plants smarter and thus, more productive, sustainable and safe. Eclipse Automation’s approximately 800 professionals join Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing service, Industry+X.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

