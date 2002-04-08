Pokemoto Opens in Orange Park, Jacksonville Florida Market Area

Burleson, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s ( GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of a new company owned Pokemoto in Orange Park, FL. The newest Pokemoto Hawaiian eatery shares the same leased space as Superfit Foods, the company’s Meal Prep sister brand. This announcement comes on the heels of the Mississippi grand opening announcement early last week. CEO, Mike Roper was quoted as saying he expects the back half of 2022 to be a busy season of openings and new deals signed.

Located at 700 Blanding Blvd, the Superfit Foods space is approximately 4,000 sq feet with Pokemoto now occupying 300 sq feet of that space. The non-traditional Pokemoto location is designed to optimize takeout or order online through third party partners such as SnackPass, UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub. Superfit Food’s production of fresh to order meal prep exists in the background of the space in a commercial kitchen and a fully refrigerated cooler room where meals are assembled and held for distribution to homes and over 30 pickup spots in the Jacksonville area.

By adding a Pokemoto location to the front of the Superfit Foods facility, the company can maximize the total leased space while also reducing overhead costs. In addition, the company was able to work with existing Superfit Foods employees providing more hours and benefits for the team. The new Pokemoto location will act as a seed location for the Jacksonville and Northern Florida market giving the concept more visibility to potential franchisees.

“The Orange Park Pokemoto is a very unique location for our company. We saw an opportunity to grow not only our revenue from an already leased space; so no additional rent and limited overhead, but to also expand our visibility for potential franchisees in and around the market. This “seed” location gives us another Pokemoto on the map where we can bring potential franchisees to experience the brand firsthand and taste the food. This location, while a smaller footprint than our traditional Pokemoto restaurants, features our newly designed interior graphics package, new exterior signage and updated menu. We’re thrilled to be in Orange Park serving up our delicious bowls and boba teas!” said Michael Roper, CEO.

Roper continued “Our current strategy focuses on the expansion of Pokemoto through both corporate and franchise locations. Our team is working diligently to secure new franchise agreements while taking signed deals through our full process of signing, development and construction, training and ultimately, the grand opening. We have open or coming soon Pokemoto eateries in 13 states, 43 franchise agreements sold to date and 9 locations currently under construction.”

Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened. The company recently announced an aggressive military veteran’s discount by reducing the initial franchise fee from $25,000 to $10,000 – an aggressive savings of $15,000 for military veterans! Pokemoto is aiming to become a significant player in the poke segment of the restaurant industry.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About SuperFit Foods

SuperFit Foods, LLC, ( www.superfitfoods.com ) is a fresh-prepared subscription-based meal prep company that prepares “healthier for you” ready to eat meals in a centrally located kitchen in Jacksonville, Florida. Customers choose from over 150 different meal plans focusing on specific dietary needs. Meals are delivered to company owned coolers located within gyms and wellness centers for customers to pick up after working out orduring their everyday routines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

