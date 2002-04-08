SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure Power” or “the Company”) (: AZRE), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focusses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 29, 2022, the company disclosed that it had received a whistleblower complaint in May alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by some employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries. The audit committee also told the company that it had identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees. Along with this CEO Harsh Shah has resigned after just two months on the job.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .