Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces that further to its press release dated 11 July 2022, the Company has moved its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) from Friday, 30th of September 2022 to Wednesday, 5th of October 2022. The location and time of the Meeting remain unchanged.

The Meeting materials will be mailed to shareholders of record on 14 September 2022, Silver Bear encourages shareholders to exercise their right to vote on all matters scheduled to come before the Meeting by submitting proxies or voting instructions in advance of the Meeting.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit, located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005666/en/