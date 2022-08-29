LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / First Commerce Bank (OTC PINK:CMRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on September 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2022.

In addition, the Board of First Commerce Bank approved the commencement of a quarterly cash dividend, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. The initial dividend will be $0.04 per share. Payment and record dates will be announced early in the fourth quarter.

Donald Mindiak, President and CEO of First Commerce Bank, stated: "We are pleased to announce our first cash dividend. Our Board is focused on providing a return to our shareholders, and both this special dividend and the initiation of a regular quarterly dividend are the first two steps our Board is taking to enhance shareholder value."

About First Commerce Bank

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, the Bank has offices in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Lakewood, Montvale, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebank.com.

CONTACT

David Onderko

Senior Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

105 River Avenue

Lakewood NJ 08701-4267

Phone: (732) 364-0032 x1245

Direct: (732) 719-6516

Fax: (732) 364-0042

[email protected]

SOURCE: First Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713796/First-Commerce-Bank-Announces-Special-Cash-Dividend-and-Commencement-of-Regular-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend





» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership