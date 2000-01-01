Investors in pharma stocks who sold or lightened their positions after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last week may have been too impulsive.

The legislation caps out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 per year and would allow Medicare to directly negotiate prescription drug prices with drug companies - a move that should lower drug costs for consumers. On the surface, the law seems to be bad for pharma and biotech stocks, but the devil is in the details, and a deeper dive reveals it is likely to be much less onerous than many expect. In fact, it could even turn out to be a positive development for many pharma companies.

First of all, the Medicare drug price negotiations don’t begin until 2026, and even then only up to 10 of the program’s highest-cost drugs would be included, going to the top 20 by 2029.

In addition, there are several important aspects of the IRA that aren’t spelled out, according to an article on the website of ZS, a management consulting and technology firm. First, the statute offers no guidance as to exactly how the price “negotiation” will work concerning the most important part: price determination. Second, for covered drugs, it is hazy how price controls will impact commercial prices, if at all.

In addition, it’s unclear how payers will manage a mix of negotiated and non-negotiated drugs. The bill currently states that negotiated drugs need to be “covered” by the plans, but payers may prefer drugs that provide discretionary rebates

It’s also unknown where the federal government will go next in its quest to reduce drug costs. After all, the legislation doesn’t cover the great majority of people with health plans. Drug companies could try to draw more sales and profits from this group to offset drops in Medicare pricing.

Moreover, it will take some time for the Health and Human Services Department to develop a plan for selecting which drugs will be negotiated. The complex rule-making process will take years to devise and will be subject to a strong lobbying effort from the pharmaceutical industry, which will unquestionably seek to carve out loopholes in the new rules.

In an end run, we may see pharma companies launch new drugs at a higher price given the treatment’s cost will be negotiated down for Medicare patients, according to Arthur Wong, an analyst for S&P Global ( SPGI, Financial).

While pharmaceutical stocks are down about 6% since the initial announcement of the IRA's new prescription drug pricing, Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS ( UBS, Financial) Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to clients in early August that the impact "will be manageable from an earnings perspective."

"Lower drug prices will be offset by higher volumes under expanded Obamacare," Marcelli wrote.

Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS, sees a silver lining in the legislation because it eases the uncertainty that’s been hanging over the industry’s head and establishes a more predictable pricing outlook. Overall, according to UBS estimates, the IRA’s impact should come to less than 3% of global biopharma industry earnings over a 10-year time frame.

UBS opines that large pharma stocks are still a good buy because of their steadily increasing dividends. "We think investing in income stocks like these can help investors during an economic slowdown," said Haefele.

Pharma’s ability to reduce volatility makes it a “most preferred” in UBS’s global equity strategy. Other parts of the sector, such as medtech, also offer attractive long-term growth potential.