Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), president and chairman of Duquesne Family Office, disclosed in a regulatory filing that his firm's top trades for the second quarter included the closure of its stake in Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), the reduction of holdings in Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX, Financial) and new positions in Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD, Financial).

The Pittsburgh-born guru managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) during the 1980s, famously shorting the British pound in 1992. Druckenmiller converted Duquesne into a family office in 2010.

Duquesne applies a top-down investing approach that combines long and short positions in stocks, bonds, currencies and futures. As of June, the firm’s $1.38 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 43 stocks, with nine new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 21%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical, energy and health care, representing 25.30%, 19.51%, 17.15% and 10.53% of the equity portfolio.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Amazon.com

Duquesne sold all 1,219,940 shares of Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial), trimming 8.62% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Amazon.com averaged $125.73 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.68.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 5 out of 10.

Gurus with holdings in Amazon.com include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

Microsoft

The firm sold 279,520 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), paring 27.40% of the position and 3.74% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Microsoft averaged $271.99 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87.

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

Freeport-McMoRan

Duquesne sold 1,604,982 shares of Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX, Financial), carving 20.67% of the position and 3.46% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Freeport McMoRan averaged $40.18 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82.

The Phoenix-based metals and mining company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a growth rank of 3 out of 10.

Eli Lilly

The firm purchased 297,150 shares of Eli Lilly ( LLY, Financial), giving the position 6.97% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $299.95 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

The Indianapolis-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a momentum rank of 3 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

Crowdstrike Holdings

The firm invested in 229,600 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings ( CRWD, Financial), allocating 2.80% of its equity portfolio to the position.

Shares of Crowdstrike averaged $181.83 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.59.

The Austin, Texas-based cybersecurity company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10.