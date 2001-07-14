i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that Pete Panagakis has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will serve as the Company’s senior-most technology officer, and will help lead the Company’s delivery of integrated software and payment solutions to its thousands of customers. He will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s technology teams including enterprise-wide software engineering, architecture, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology operations.

Mr. Panagakis has a deep background in strategic leadership as a technology executive. Most recently, he served as an executive officer with Imperial PFS, a financial services firm in the Midwest. Prior to that, Mr. Panagakis held similar technology roles with MarksNelson, LLC and Epiq Systems.

Rob Bertke, who has served as the Company’s CTO since 2017, has requested a transition to a new leadership role within the organization. Mr. Bertke, who helped lead the Company through triple digit growth during his tenure as CTO, will remain with the Company and will move into a new position focused on the Company’s strategic efforts around implementation of a robust low code software development platform across the i3 Verticals enterprise.

Chairman and CEO Greg Daily commented, “We look forward to Pete’s leadership and innovative approach as we continue to scale our technological capabilities to serve our customers. His vision, personality, and proven ability to lead high performing teams will fit perfectly in our entrepreneurial culture. We are also excited about Rob transitioning to lead our low code efforts. We see tremendous potential in low code development, and we know Rob will do a fantastic job in his new role. He is a proven performer.”

About i3 Verticals

The Company delivers seamless integrated payment and software solutions to customers and end users in strategic vertical markets. Building on its sophisticated and diverse platform of software solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of public and private organizations in its strategic verticals that include Public Sector, Healthcare and Education, among others.

