Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Ds***
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODYzNjcyNCM1MTI1MzM4IzIwMDUzMDU=
Quanex-Corporation.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles