Also check out: (Free Trial)
HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.
Scott Zuehlke
HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.
About Quanex
Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.
Contact:
Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
[email protected]
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros