Federman & Sherwood announces that on August 26, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 2021’s initial public offering (“IPO”) through July 14, 2022.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-coupang-inc-nyse-cpng

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Coupang, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to serve as a lead plaintiff on behalf of the Class.

If you wish to join this action or obtain further information, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at [email protected] or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005690/en/