MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.



Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., Eastern Time.





Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

[email protected]

Source: Appian Corporation