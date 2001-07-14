P3+Health+Partners+Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC (“P3 Nevada”) is expanding its footprint in Nye County with the recent acquisition of a cardiology and multi-specialty practice.

Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice (“PCFP”) joins P3’s existing clinic in Pahrump. The combined practice will offer current patients and the Pahrump community access to additional healthcare options close to home.

“The acquisition of Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice will help P3 Nevada build our presence in areas where we see the need to provide additional support to the Medicare Advantage members that we have the privilege and honor to serve,” said Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “The facility provides direct access to multi-specialty care in Pahrump, which allows us to diagnose and treat patients quickly on-site in one location, without having to transport them to Las Vegas. This in turn, saves our patients critical time, money and enhances their overall healthcare experience. This acquisition also adds approximately 375 new lives to our platform and widens our reach and the scope of our services in Nevada. P3 remains committed to our vision of leading the transformation of healthcare by building the greatest population health management company.”

PCFP has 12 providers on staff, and provides patients with state-of-the-art healthcare professionals, resources and equipment. The new practice is now part of P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC, which has an expansive network of more than 400 affiliated primary care providers, 10 existing medical group clinics, and supports approximately 20,000 patients throughout Clark and Nye Counties.

“We share P3 Health Partners’ commitment of improving patient outcomes, lowering cost, and delivering a better healthcare experience,” said Dr. Tali Arik, M.D., cardiologist, president and chief medical officer, Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice. “Both companies take an entirely different approach to the healthcare model by treating the entire patient, not just the illness.”

About Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice:

Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice (PCFP) delivers leading-edge primary and specialty services to improve the health of residents in Pahrump, Nevada. With a commitment to excellence, PCFP is Nye County’s complete multi-specialty medical care leader, focusing on cardiology, primary care, pain management, women’s health, diagnostic testing, and imaging. For more information, visit www.pahrumpcardiology.com.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on %40p3healthpartners and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners.

