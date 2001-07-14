MultiPlan+Corporation+( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a market-leading, technology-enabled provider of end-to-end healthcare cost management solutions, announced today its designation as a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified%26trade%3B company for 2022-2023.

This distinction is based entirely on what current employees say about their experiences working at MultiPlan and the Company’s philosophy for operating with trust, transparency, and integrity at every level of the organization. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is the global benchmark for identifying workplace satisfaction, and is sought after worldwide with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying each year.

“We are so proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in our first year of working with the program. And to achieve such positive scores reflects the amazing work and character of our teams, from our interns to our executives, everyone is critical to creating the professional and caring work environment we have at MultiPlan,” stated Dale White, President & CEO of MultiPlan. “It is so important to nurture a culture and environment that builds trust, fosters collaboration and places a high value on employee wellbeing, and we believe gathering feedback from our employees gives us critical insight to do this.”

Findings from this year's employee survey show that 86 percent of workers said MultiPlan is a great place to work, which is 29 points higher than the average U.S.-based company. Additionally, 94 percent of staff reported that MultiPlan is committed to diversity and inclusion.

“A Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that MultiPlan is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

MultiPlan employs over 2,500 people and more than 60 percent of employees participated in the survey, which resulted in the Great Place to Work Certification.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™.

