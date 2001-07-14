Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time (1:25 p.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the same morning, and a link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow Denbury on Twitter and Linkedin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005023/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership