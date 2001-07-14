Universal+Display+Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E technology and materials, announced today the recipients of the UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display and the UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display. These awards were presented at the 22nd+International+Meeting+on+Information+Display+%28IMID+2022%29 conference on August 25th in Busan, Korea by Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Universal Display Corporation.

UDC IMID Award Recipients & Presenter (left to right): Yongjin Park (KAIST Korea), Dr. Julie Brown (Executive Vice President & CTO of UDC), Hyung Suk Kim (KAIST Korea) (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2022 UDC+Award recipients are:

UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Yongjin Park, Hagseon Kim (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Korea), Hye-Ryung Choi (Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH), Korea), Yongmin Jeon (Gachon University, Korea), Jung Won Shin (Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH), Korea), and Kyung Cheol Choi (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Korea)for their paper “Body-Attached Wearable OLED Medical Device for Therapeutic Effects.”

UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Hyung Suk Kim (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Korea), Hyung Jin Cheon (Gyeongsang National University, Korea), Donggyun Lee, Woochan Lee, Junho Kim (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Korea), Yun-Hi Kim (Gyeongsang National University, Korea), and Seunghyup Yoo (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Korea) for their paper “Insight into Design of Sterically Hindered Multi-Resonance Induced Charge Transfer Molecule for Highly Efficient Deep-Blue OLEDs.”

“As a leader in the OLED ecosystem and a company of inventors, UDC is committed to fostering and promoting future generations of innovators, technologists and problem solvers. We are pleased to award these grants that celebrate and support ideation and innovation in the Korean scientific student community. We congratulate the award recipients, and commend all the researchers for their exciting contributions in the growing field of organic electronics and displays,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation.

The UDC awards recognize outstanding individuals or teams that have demonstrated innovative ideas or research initiatives impacting the organic electronic and display industries. The winners were selected by IMID and KIDS (Korean Information Display Society).

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F.

