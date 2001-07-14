Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th.

Operations Manager Kelly Michaels said, “Pete is a Denver radio legend and we are blessed to have him back sharing his unique take on the issues of the day.” As part of the lineup change, Randy Corporon’s weekly live call-in program moves to Saturdays from 5 pm – 8 pm on 710 KNUS.

Since the 1970's Peter Boyles has been a driving force in Denver radio, beginning as a traffic reporter. Later becoming a disc jockey and talk host at legendary Denver radio stations including KAAT, KLAK, KWBZ, KYBG, KHOW, and KOA. He received national attention in 1997 for his investigation and commentary about the death of JonBen%26eacute%3Bt+Ramsey. Boyles, who is no stranger to controversy commented, “One reason to come back is to make the right people angry."

710 KNUS is Denver’s Local Talk Leader featuring more live, local talk programming than any other Denver area radio station.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media, and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary, and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

