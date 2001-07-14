Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, provided a business update as it works to raise additional capital and launch the FF 91.

The Company’s ieFactory California, in Hanford, California, has made continued progress in a challenging macro environment, and all equipment required for the Start of Production (“SOP”) is on site. Certain equipment needed to fully ramp production is currently scheduled to arrive later this year, as anticipated, and is not expected to materially affect the timing or rate of the production ramp up. With the equipment on site, Faraday Future has made substantial progress with equipment installation in vehicle manufacturing areas of the factory. “The ieFactory California team is producing high-quality production-intent vehicles for testing and validation, and I am very pleased to see the progress we have made readying the production area for SOP. I want to thank our team at Hanford and our outstanding contractors. Together we are building a truly world-class, luxury automotive plant,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future.

The Company’s current business plan contemplates that it will launch (begin delivery of) the FF 91 in the fourth quarter of 2022, with testing, validation, and certification also complete in the fourth quarter. “We noted earlier some challenges with supply chain issues which affected our FF 91 timeline. We have announced the successful raising of $52 million in convertible note commitments and continue financing discussions with multiple parties, but delays in our anticipated timing to close these potential transactions have also impacted our launch timing,” continued Dr. Breitfeld. The Company has taken actions to preserve its cash position, including reducing spending, extending payment cycles, and implementing other similar measures. As of August 26, 2022, the Company’s U.S. cash balance was $47.2 million and restricted cash was $1.5 million. The timing and amount of additional funding raised could impact the timing and rate of our production ramp, which could substantially impact expected production volumes.

“The FF 91 will be the first high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV and will reset customer expectations for both driver and passenger experience. When we launch in the fourth quarter, we will show consumers what the future of connected, intelligent mobility can be,” concluded Dr. Breitfeld.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

