Schlumberger, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 today announced an agreement to form a joint venture to drive innovation and efficiency in subsea production by helping customers unlock reserves and reduce cycle time. The agreement will bring together a portfolio of innovative technologies such as subsea gas compression, all-electric subsea production systems and other electrification capabilities that help customers meet their decarbonization goals.

The proposed joint venture will combine Schlumberger’s and Aker Solutions’ subsea businesses, which include deep reservoir domain and engineering design expertise, an extensive field-proven subsea production and processing technology portfolio, world-class manufacturing scale and capabilities, and a comprehensive suite of life-of-field solutions for customers all over the world. Subsea 7 will be an equity partner in the new joint venture.

“As investment in the offshore market—particularly in deepwater—continues to increase, our customers will benefit from enhanced services that leverage digital and technological innovation to drive improved subsea asset performance while increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO 2 emissions,” said Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch. “We look forward to collaborating with both Aker Solutions and our subsea integration partner Subsea 7 on this new venture.”

“Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 are complementary businesses, both in terms of products and services, as well as customers and geographical presence. Furthermore, Schlumberger shares our commitment to innovation, such as deploying digital solutions and decarbonization technologies,” said Øyvind Eriksen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aker ASA.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the existing Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) between Schlumberger and Subsea 7, will be amended so that the new joint venture will assume Schlumberger’s role in the Alliance, which will be renewed for a ten-year term.

“We are excited to build on our highly successful alliance with Schlumberger and partnership with Aker Solutions. This new joint venture is a critical step as we collaborate on integrated subsea projects that drive maximum value for our customers,” said Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer John Evans.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, at closing Schlumberger will issue to Aker Solutions shares of Schlumberger common stock valued at USD 306.5 million in a private placement. Concurrently, Subsea 7 will purchase its 10% interest in exchange for USD 306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions. The joint venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for USD 87.5 million. At closing of the joint venture, Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20% and Subsea 7 owning 10%. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger collaborates to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. Subsea 7 makes offshore energy transition possible through the continuous evolution of lower-carbon oil and gas and by enabling the growth of renewables and emerging energy.

