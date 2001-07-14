Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced results from a recent independent survey where the company received strong feedback ratings from its GP at Hand NHS patients and scored in the 90th percentile for the majority of responses. GP at Hand aims to put the most accessible, high quality, safe and effective NHS GP service into the hands of every person who chooses to register.

From the thousands of patients surveyed who provided positive reviews for our GP practice, including our doctors, appointments and overall process, the survey results show Babylon’s digital-first model benefits patients. Babylon is re-engineering healthcare by moving away from a reactive model of sick care, which is designed to deal with crises and emergencies, to a data-centric, predictive, proactive healthcare service that continuously monitors patients’ health, predicts health concerns and intervenes to avoid unwanted illness.

With patients and clinicians at the core of its decisions, Babylon GP at Hand offers a full suite of intuitive digital features that meet patient needs, and create transparency between the clinician and patient during a pivotal time.

The GP Patient Survey is independently run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England and reaches over two million individuals across the UK. The results revealed that of Babylon’s surveyed GP at Hand patients:

96% had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional, compared to the 93% national average.

90% said the healthcare professional was good at treating them with care and concern, compared to the 83% national average.

91% were given enough time by their healthcare professional during their last appointment, compared to the 83% national average.

90% were offered a choice of appointment time when they last tried to book, compared to the 59% national average.

“We’re very proud of these results, which are only possible due to the trust and support of our members and hard work of our people. With these results and peer reviewed data that suggests our model of care can deliver a 15% to 35% reduction in acute care costs in the UK, Babylon is re-engineering healthcare for the better, moving away from a reactive episodic sickcare model to a proactive, continuous service that is focused on keeping members healthy,” said Ali Parsa, CEO and Founder of Babylon.

“The survey results provide yet more evidence of the high quality primary care that our members enjoy. Babylon GP at Hand has focused on providing rapid access to the right care with the right clinician, proving time and again the effectiveness of our model of care,” said Tim Rideout, UK General Manager of Babylon.

At Babylon we are building a digital first primary care service that can manage population health at scale. To this end we are fully committed to maintaining our NHS GP at Hand service in the UK. When we first deployed our digital first primary care model for the NHS, we wanted to demonstrate how it could overcome the endemic challenges of inaccessibility at scale. In 2017,we took an existing NHS GP practice with 2,000 patients and implemented our digital first model of primary care, delivering 24/7 service with near zero waiting times. By 2021, we grew to over 100,000 members, making it one of the fastest growing GP practices in the history of the NHS. The digital first model showed that we could improve accessibility (patient satisfaction 90%+), quality (clinical outcomes 90%+) and affordability (savings on acute care costs for the NHS 15-35%). While we are winding down activities on a small number of our NHS contracts, notably with The Royal Wolverhampton Trust, University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust, and our Birmingham GP at Hand service, these contracts and services collectively represent less than 1% of our Babylon UK revenue. Meanwhile, we continue to grow activities in our core UK service. To this end we have recently opened two more state of the art London clinics in Victoria and Euston to enlarge our London footprint.

Babylon will continue to help our partners in the NHS to redefine the way primary care is delivered in the UK. The result of this survey shows our members rate highly our 24/7 accessible high quality model of digital first primary care and we look forward to bringing them the next generation of our services to keep setting new standards for their healthcare experience.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.babylonhealth.com%2Fpress.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York, or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon’s technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries and is capable of operating in 16 languages. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

