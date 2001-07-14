Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in dedicated+transportation, supply+chain, and fleet+management solutions, presented its Service Excellence Awards to top-performing carriers at its twelfth annual Mexican Carrier Recognition event. During the event, which was held at the Hotel Westin Santa Fe in Mexico City, fourteen Mexican trucking companies were recognized for their excellence in several key performance areas, including safety and security, on-time performance, customer service, and continuous improvement throughout 2021.

“The relationships that Ryder has developed with some of the best Mexican carriers since operations in Mexico began in 1994 has really played a pivotal role in our ability to serve customers well in North America,” said Gene Sevilla, vice president of Ryder International Supply Chain Solutions. “Our annual recognition of top-performing Mexican carriers allows us to acknowledge those that have exceeded expectations to support Ryder and our customers with safe and timely deliveries.”

The Mexican carrier companies were evaluated according to four primary criteria: safety, overall capabilities, total amount invoiced to Ryder or Ryder’s customers, and number of Ryder accounts served. The following were the 2021 Ryder Service Excellence Awards winners:

Top Honorees “Ever Better” Awards

TRANSPORTES MON RO SA DE CV

TRANSPORTES COMANDOS DEL NORTE SA DE CV

Large Carriers

SERVICIO DE TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL Y LOCAL SA DE CV

AKNA TRANSPORTES S DE RL DE CV

TRANSPORTES MONROY SCHIAVON SA DE CV

Midsize to Large Carriers

TRANSPORTES MON RO SA DE CV

TRANSPORTES COMANDOS DEL NORTE SA DE CV

EXPRESS MG SA DE CV

TRANSPORTES PITIC SA DE CV

Midsize Carriers

SANDRA SARAI HERNANDEZ VALVERDE

JOSE JORGE MANUEL ANCER CHAPA

TRANSPORTES SAYA S DE RL DE CV

Small to Midsize Carriers

Silver Winner: HANDLING AND INTEGRATED TRADE SYSTEM S DE RL DE CV

Bronze Winner: ISRAEL ESPINOSA LOPEZ

Specialized Carriers

FLETES LOZMAR SA DE CV

AUTO EXPRESS ORIENTE SA DE CV

Ryder Mexico has more than 4,000 employees, contracts with more than 170 carriers, operates more than 8 million square feet of warehouse space including Ryder sites, customer sites, and yards distributed throughout the country.

Ryder provides comprehensive logistics and supply chain management solutions to companies with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates more than 80 million square feet of warehouse space and handles nearly 30,000 cross border freight movements between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada monthly. Ryder offers flexible solutions as well as end-to-end visibility – no matter how challenging or diverse the storage and distribution needs may be. Ryder, founded in 1933, operates behind the scenes, managing critical transportation and logistics functions for more than 50,000 customers, representing many of the world’s best-known brands. The company also employs more than 42,000 people and manages a fleet of nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles throughout all of its operations.

