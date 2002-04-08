HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3Nano, Inc. (C3Nano), the performance leader and innovator of nanowire-based technologies for transparent conductors, announced today the successful completion of a $35 million growth capital financing, comprised of equity and debt. The equity financing was led by Element Solutions Inc. (: ESI), a leading specialty chemicals company whose business supplies a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, and automotive systems. New debt financing was provided by insured technology financing pioneer, PIUS Limited, LLC.



“This financing is a significant milestone for C3Nano, adding capital, resources, and a new strategic partner to accelerate and enable our efforts to commercialize our industry-leading nanowire technologies for 2023 and beyond,” said Cliff Morris, president and chief executive officer of C3Nano.

The growth capital will enable C3Nano to expand its Hayward, California-based silver nanowire synthesis and production capacity, as well as add resources to accelerate its efforts to innovate and commercialize its nanowire-based technologies.

"C3Nano has built an exceptional electronic materials platform underpinned by proven, ground-breaking technologies, based on PIUS’ initial and re-evaluation of its intellectual property," said Joe Agiato, founder and chief executive officer of PIUS. “We are excited to continue our partnership as a capital solution provider that positions C3Nano to continue its significant growth in the years ahead.”

This capital raise follows others from world class strategic investors such as Nitto Denko, Hitachi Chemical, Lens Technology, and Nissha. The investment will enable C3Nano to continue driving growth amid increasing adoption of silver nanowire-based technologies in consumer electronics, automotive applications, life sciences, and cleantech.

About C3Nano, Inc.

C3Nano, Inc. is the performance leader in next-generation, transparent conductive inks and films for the touch sensor and display industry. The company has more than 120 global patents (issued or pending) including multiple patents which cover its NanoGlue® technology. NanoGlue acts to fuse the conductive silver nanowires (AgNWs) technology into a new high-performance conductive network or grid (ActiveGrid™). NanoGlue is effective in lowering sheet resistance, while maintaining excellent optical transparency, low haze, and low reflectivity.

The Company’s products are used by global manufacturers of mobile devices, notebook computers, and tablets. C3Nano’s revolutionary technology is also in use in large area interactive TV and automotive sensor applications.

C3Nano’s investors include Nitto Denko, Hitachi Chemical, Lens Technology, and Nissha. Venture capital investors include GSR Ventures and Phoenix Venture Partners. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, C3Nano operates manufacturing, sales, and technical support facilities in the U.S. and in Asia. More information about C3Nano is available at www.c3nano.com.

About Element Solutions Inc.

Element Solutions Inc. is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. More information about the Element Solutions is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About PIUS Limited, LLC

PIUS Limited, LLC offers a proprietary insurance product for growing technology companies, which utilizes a company’s intellectual property (IP) as collateral. By insuring the loan based on its evaluation of a company’s IP, PIUS helps facilitate greater loan amounts at better rates, while transferring the risk from the lender to the insurer. Through PIUS’ CLip Notes program, PIUS provides the insurance, brings the capital source via institutional investors, and monitors the transaction, providing a complete solution. For more information, visit https://piusre.com.

