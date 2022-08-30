VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Verisante Technology, Inc. (TSX-V NEX: VER.H) (the "Company") announces stock option grants. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved granting a total of 1,000,000 share options. The Company's four directors will each receive 250,000 share options with an exercise price of $0.10 and a three-year term commencing on September 1, 2022, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan and regulatory approval. The Company has no other share options outstanding. The Board has set the total number of share options available under the Stock Option Plan at 2,100,000. The total issued and outstanding number of shares as of the date of this release is 21,255,006.

About the Company

Verisante's current business strategy is to identify and complete a business combination with a company in one of its target sectors that demonstrates significant growth potential and/or value creation opportunities for shareholders. While the Company may pursue a target in any industry, they intend to focus their search on companies that meet their acquisition target characteristics within the life sciences sectors, specifically: medical devices; pharmaceuticals; health data IT infrastructure; and health data analytics and big data.

