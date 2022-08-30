TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Despite the fact that summer is traditionally slower in the business-to-business world, Sparta's third quarter included a series of notable developments; especially in Sparta's Environmental division ("ERS-International"). This included commencement of work related to one of the largest and most powerful automotive corporations in Canada, an exclusive program to help customers meet their sustainability goals and account for unavoidable emissions, the incorporation of AI technology into some of the company's technologies, and the beginning of a research project with University of Ottawa ("uOttawa") to find safe and efficient methods to upcycle lithium from lithium-ion batteries.

"The project with uOttawa is timely considering the shortage of lithium that has been in the headlines lately, but long before news of insufficient lithium began to spread, Sparta was searching for an opportunity to study safe ways to upcycle lithium-ion batteries. We found a great collaborator in uOttawa and are expanding use of our R & D lab during the research project," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck

Also during Q3, Sparta's Innovation division continued to offer its health technologies to those grappling with COVID-19. For example, Concordia University in Montreal followed up their initial orders with Sparta Health for additional CASPR units to help reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19 on their campus.

As we move into the next quarter, Sparta's e-waste upcycling/recycling operation in Toronto is expected to be very busy. More companies are recognizing the value in upcycling electronics as they contain a lot of the precious metals that are hard to obtain due to a metal's shortage. Market analysts expect a sharp rise in the cost of newly mined metals in the months and years to come; however, using metals recovered from e-waste is not only a wise practice for helping our environment, it can prove to be a cost-efficient alternative as well.At the same time, more businesses are adopting strict sustainability and data destruction policies. Sparta's e-waste facility is known for its safe data destruction process.

The Corporation's Q3 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

