ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, including a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 12:55 p.m. EDT. An audio-only live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

