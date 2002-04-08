SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ( NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12th at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:05 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]



