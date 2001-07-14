Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco’s store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring Cresco Labs’ portfolio of leading cannabis brands to patients in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach,” said Charlie Bachtell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs. “When patients have the opportunity to visit our stores and try our category leaders such as High Supply flower and vapes and Sunnyside Chews edibles, they understand why we are the No. 1 wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. per BDSA. With nearly 750,000 qualified patients, over $2 billion in market revenue (per BDSA) and adult-use still on the horizon, Florida remains an attractive growth opportunity. We have several additional locations planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023, which, combined with Columbia Care’s retail footprint, will help us reach our goal of becoming one of the leading operators in the state.”

Sunnyside+Cape+Coral is the Company’s first dispensary in North Lee County. It resides near a Walmart Supercenter and Publix and is a half mile from city thoroughfare Veterans Parkway.

Sunnyside+Tampa is in the heart of the city’s primary retail corridor across from Walmart and Best Buy and just five minutes to Raymond James Stadium. It also is accessibly located just off the I-275.

Sunnyside+Panama+City+Beach will be opening in a few weeks located a few blocks from scenic Hwy 30A, which is easily accessible to locals, commuters and guests of numerous beachside resorts.

All dispensary store hours are 9am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday, and 9am – 6pm Sunday. For more information about Sunnyside, promotions and to place online orders, visit www.sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

