Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate potential to restore function, today announced that members of its management team will participate in investor and medical conferences later this month.

HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference: Company overview presentation by David Lucchino, CEO, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 11 a.m. EST

American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF) 2022 Annual Meeting and OTO Experience: “Presentation on results of four single-dose trials of FX-322, showing improved speech perception” by Kevin Franck, Ph.D., SVP Marketing and New Product Planning, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 5 p.m. EST

Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference: Company overview presentation by David Lucchino, CEO, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:50 p.m. EST

A live webcast of the presentations from the HC Wainwright and Baird conferences can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Frequency's website. A replay will be posted following the event.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics is leading a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore human function – first in hearing loss and then in multiple sclerosis – by developing therapeutics that activate a person’s innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells. Frequency’s hearing research focuses on cochlear restoration and auditory repair, and its lead asset, FX-322, is a small-molecule product candidate that is the first to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful hearing improvements in clinical trials for sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency is also advancing a pre-clinical program for remyelination in multiple sclerosis.

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the Scripps Research Institute.

For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

