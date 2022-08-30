BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. aka Nifter™, a pioneering NFT Art, Sports, and Entertainment Marketplace is moving to become a global NFT marketplace leader with the debut of Nifter™ Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Nifter™ is focusing on the 7.7 billion individuals outside the United States to broaden the reach of the initial campaign. The global roll-out of Nifter™ Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean is powered by artist advocacy and what best serves the talent. Nifter™ recognizes the importance of ensuring that artists in rapidly developing markets gain the same level of protection and monetization that their American and European counterparts share.

Supporting creatives is a crucial function of Nifter™. As a reliable source for purchasing and trading collectible NFTs, Nifter™ empowers independence. The company stands up for fair treatment and complies with best business practices. The platform assists with minting custom non-fungible tokens for purchase and serves as a forum for creatives and talented individuals to engage with fans and collectors.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, stated, "I am extremely excited about what is happening under the leadership of Supreme. He is bringing creativity, discipline and vision to Nifter. I look forward to watching his strategic plan unfold."

The global non-fungible token market size was valued at USD $15.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for NFTs worldwide due to their uniqueness, individuality, and transparency, among other features. NFTs are indivisible and cannot be distributed among multiple owners. This ownership advantage offered by NFTs ensures that the buyers are safe from fake NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

ABOUT NIFTER™

Nifter™ is a music Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT's are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Music NFT sales are trending with recording artists selling single NFTs ranging from tens of thousands, to millions of dollars. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

